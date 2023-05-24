Kano Assembly passes Child Right Protection Bill





Kano State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the State Child Protection Bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was passed after extensive deliberations by the committee of the whole house during the plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Dashi (APC-Kiru) in Kano.

After the deliberations, the lawmakers approved the third reading of the bill by the Clerk, Alhaji Garba Gezawa.

Shortly after passage of the bill, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Dahiru Zarewa (APC-Rogo) said it was considered and passed after undergoing various legislative processes.

He said that the passage of the bill was due to the lawmakers’ commitment to child growth and development in the state.

“As representatives of the people, we are responsible for providing laws for good governance in the state,” he said.

Zarewa commended the members for engaging relevant stakeholders who contributed to the bill.

According to him, the bill, when signed into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper