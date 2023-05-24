Kogi Assembly lifts suspension on 8 lawmakers, 2 council bosses





The Kogi House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of eight of the nine lawmakers suspected of being involved in terrorism and electoral violence during the March 18 House of Assembly election.

The eight lawmakers are Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Muktar Baje (Okehi), Olusola Kilani Olumo (Ijumu), Akande Moses (Ogori/ Magongo) and Lawi Muhammed Ahmed (Okene 1).

Others are Atule Egunu (Ibaji), Suleiman Autajachi Musa (Idah) and Aderonke Aro ( Yagba West).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers were recalled during Wednesday’s plenary following a letter written to the house by Gov Yahaya Bello, requesting their clearance against the backdrop of a report from the Department of State Security Service.

The House, through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mr Matthew Kolawole, unanimously cleared the eight lawmakers and two council chairmen who were also suspected of committing the crimes.

They were alleged to have breached the conduct of the March 18…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper