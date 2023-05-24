Over 100 million people to witness Otti’s inauguration — C’ttee





By Steve Oko

No fewer than 100 million people across the world including Abians in the diaspora are expected to witness the inauguration of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti on May 29.

Coordinator, Alex Otti Inauguration Committee, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, who disclosed this during a press conference Wednesday in Umuahia, said the audience included those who would join the ceremony virtually and physically.

He explained that Otti’s emergence was so unique and of special interest that so many people would be interested to witness his swearing-in ceremony.

Obioma further noted that “Abia is the only state won by the Labour Party,” hence, ” the whole world including all the ‘Obedient family’ everywhere will like to follow up with the ceremony in Abia”.

The former House of Representatives member further explained that the committee decided to make the inauguration elaborate because “it marks the beginning of a new dawn in Abia…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper