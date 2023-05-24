PIA: Shell inaugurates 8 host community development trusts





Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has inaugurated eight Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) in Bayelsa in compliance with the new template by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Recall that the HCDT is to be established, specifically, to address the developmental needs of the oil-bearing and impacted communities in the region, and while it is commendable, it creates certain challenges.

Mr Osagie Okunbor, SPDC Managing Director and Chairman, Shell companies in Nigeria made this known during the inauguration in Yenagoa.

Rresented by the Mr Igo Weli, SPDC General Manager Corporate Relations, said with the HCDT would pave the way to access the 56 million dollars earmarked for development of its host communities in the PIA dispensation.

Okunbor said:”regardless of the noble intentions of the PIA as well as the moral and financial support of government, SPDC and other operators, the development of communities ultimately rests on the shoulders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper