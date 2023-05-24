Rising cases of harmful widowhood practices in Igbo communities





•It’s act of wickedness, inhumane —Enugu monarch

•Inhuman practices in the name of culture, invitation to God’s wrath —Abia monarch

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Chinedu Adonu, Steve Oko & Ikechukwu Odu

REPORTS from some communities in Igbo land indicate that harmful widowhood practices are still going on, in fact, it is on the rise.

The ill treatments range from denial of rights, to banishment from communities for flimsy reasons, among others. Investigation shows that there are still many obnoxious laws against widows in various Igbo communities.

In a community in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, unwholesome widowhood practice of forcing a widow to drink the water used in washing the body of the deceased husband as a proof of her innocence in the death of her husband, is still in practice.

However, some communities have stopped or modernised some of the practices like reducing the mourning period for a widow to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper