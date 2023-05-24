Stakeholders meet in Edo, task governments on sustainable peace Niger Delta





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – STAKEHOLDERS drawn from the traditional institution, security, civil society groups and others have called for federal, state and local government’s prompt response to information on potential breach to peace, improvement in companies’ corporate social responsibilities and others to ensure peace in the Niger Delta.

This call was made in Benin City at Niger Delta Regional Peace Building Strategy Implementation Town Hall Meeting organized by the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

The participants lamented the dearth of role models in the region as some parents who are the first models for children according to them have been involved in drug abuse, cultism and other vices which their children are copying.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution, the Engoie of Igiogue in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, Festus Osagiede Ayeki said employment of people was one way to ensure peace in the region. He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper