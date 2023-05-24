The 10th National Assembly, Peter Obi and the South-East





By Rotimi Fasan

IN all the negotiations, horse-trading, debates, controversies and intrigues that are heralding the inauguration and election of presiding officers of the National Assembly on June 13, 2023, the voice of the South-East has been either silent, muted or drowned out by others with stronger claims to the available offices on account of whatever they think were their contributions to the success of the victorious party at the polls.

The reason for this is not just about denying the South-East a seat at the table. Rather, it comes down to the exclusionary politics and aggressive bullying of others that the South-East has imposed on itself in the last eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency.

All of this came to a head with the presidential election of 2023 that saw the region placing all its eggs in the political basket of one man, Peter Obi and his new-found platform, Labour Party, LP. Since the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme and ex-Biafran…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper