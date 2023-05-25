2nd Niger Bridge should be named after Ojukwu, Ekweueme, others not Buhari – IPOB





By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the naming of the second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also frowned at the South-East political elites, especially the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration politicians, calling them ‘shameless Igbos’ for allowing the bridge to be named after Buhari.

The group’s condemnation was contained in a statement obtained by Vanguard, signed by the groups spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

IPOB noted that the bridge should have been named after Dr. Alex Ekweueme, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Col. Achuzie, or many other Igbos that are well-deserving Igbo indigene.

According to them: “Naming of Second Niger Bridge after Buhari is unacceptable. The attention of the global Family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU has been drawn to the shameful naming of the second…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper