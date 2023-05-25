Adamu releases white papers on 42 higher institutions





By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has released Gazetted White Papers of the Presidential Visitation Exercise, an evaluation documents for 42 institutions, that took place between 2011 and 2020 to the public.

The minister who released the document on Thursday,in Abuja, said the exercise plays a pivotal role in ensuring that institutions of higher education fulfill their intended objectives.

He said the well-being and success of students, faculty, and the Nigerian populace as a whole depended on the effective execution of the recommendations contained in the document

According to him, the release of the documents signifies government’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of education and academic excellence in the nation’s universities.

The document,he noted,”serve as a compass to guide the sector in achieving the objectives set forth by the Federal Government for which the institutions were established.”

“I must emphasize that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper