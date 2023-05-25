Bawa transformed EFCC, made it professional, HURIWA tells Nigerians





… wants surveillance on Matawalle

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has thrown its weight behind the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying that he has transformed the Commission and made it professional.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged Nigerians not to forget the giant strides of Bawa, adding that the Commission has recorded over 3,615 convictions under his leadership.

This was as he called on the media and Nigerians to ignore ‘traducers’ and support the EFCC to rid the country of corruption and financial crimes.

He said, “Patriotic Nigerians are aware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been revitalized, reshaped, and made much more alive to its statutory responsibilities under the leadership of the present Chairman despite corruption always fighting back…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper