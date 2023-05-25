Buhari’s fight against corruption not easy task, surpasses previous govts — Bawa





The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has described the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari in his eight years of administration as excellent.

Bawa said this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen at the passing out ceremony of the Inspector Cadet Course Six 2022 of the EFCC at Police Mobile Force Training College (PMFTC), Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 115 cadets comprised of 96 males and 19 females completed their nine months of rigorous training at the PMFTC.

He said that the fight against corruption was not an easy task, stressing that Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption surpassed other previous administrations.

“The assessment of the president’s anti-corruption drive is of course on top and it has been excellent.

“Yesterday I was with him, and we presented to him the graph presentation of the rise in the conviction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper