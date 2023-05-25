Ex General Manager Of Nigeria LNG Limited Godwill Dike hit with N1.6 billion defamation Lawsuit





Mr Godwill Dike, former General Manager Nigeria LNG Limited has been dragged before an Abuja High Court on a N1.6billion lawsuit for defamatory publications he allegedly made damaging the reputation of his former colleagues including Mr. Patrick Olinma, retired Executive Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria.

The lawsuit from Court filings in Suit No. CV/6169/2023 alleges that Mr. Dike has caused enormous reputation damage to Mr. Patrick Olinma by his untrue and reckless publications to the Chairman, Directors and staff of Nigeria LNG Limited and others outside of Nigeria LNG Limited including Directors and staff of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited and TotalEnergies S.A. France.

The lawsuit also compels Mr Dike to retract in writing his claims against Mr Olinma and publish his apologies in 2 national dailies.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper