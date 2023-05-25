Imo: How not to police a state





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

Penultimate week, I wrote an open letter to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, lamenting the travails of Ikechukwu Ojokoh, who is in police custody in Imo State. For those who may not have read my column on May 11, let me restate the facts. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, Thaddeus Ikechukwu Ojokoh, a 53-year-old professional tailor, from Umugwa Umuokirika, Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA, Imo State, was arrested at Afor-Oru market.

Ojokoh, who is married with five children, had just left his shop where he has been practising his humble trade in the last two decades to buy some tailoring materials when armed security men swooped on him and whisked him away on the allegation that he is a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. He was beaten mercilessly and dehumanised.

Since that fateful Saturday afternoon, he has been in police custody at their detention facility called “Tiger Base” in Owerri. Then, on April 21, gunmen struck at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper