Labour to Buhari: Sign Energy Commission bill before handover





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ORGANISED Labour under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2022 before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

In a statement by its President, Festus Osifo and General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the association said the appeal was a sequel to the negligence of the Bill which was transmitted to the Office of the President since November 28, 2022.

PENGASSAN reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in nation-building, explaining that “the commission is expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas especially by sustaining energy development in the country.”

The association blamed “the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper