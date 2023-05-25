PHOTOS: Nigerian man weds male partner in France





A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Tosin Ojutalayo, and his lover, Andrew have tied the knot at Castle Bay in Hyères, France.

Tosin took to his Twitter page to share photos from their wedding.

Reflecting on their journey to getting married, Tosin revealed they both met 10 years ago when Andrew sent him a private message.

He tweeted, “He slid into my DMs, whilst I was in a relationship and I shut it down of course #YorubaMenDon’tCheat. Then two months later (now single) – I walked into a dinner party and he was there. 10 years later, we’re getting married in 2 weeks.”

Quoting the tweet on Tuesday, Tosin shared pictures of the wedding, with the caption, “UPDATE: We Got Married.”

Source: Vanguard News





