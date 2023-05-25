Russia denies fire outbreak at Defense Ministry





Russia has denied reports of a fire incident at its Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, the state news agency reported, after the agency had earlier reported emergency services saying a blaze had broken out on the balcony.

“A fire broke out on a balcony at the Ministry of Defense building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” TASS initially quoted an emergency services source as saying, also noting that emergency services are working at the scene.

Local officials later said a fire had not been detected at the building, TASS reported.

“The presence of a fire has not been confirmed, as no fire was detected by the fire brigade upon arrival. Neither is there any information about victims,” TASS quoted Moscow’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

CNN reported that smoke surrounded the Defense Ministry building and a woman heard saying, “The smell of burning is horrible.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper