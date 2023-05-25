Tinubu’s govt must address employment crisis — PENGASSAN





•Says job security, wellbeing of members priority

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ONE of the major challenges confronting the country is employment crisis. It has been of serious concern to Organised Labour hence it was a topical issue at the 7th Triennial National Delegates’ Conference, NDC, of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, that took place in Abuja, the FCT.

For leadership of PENGASSAN headed by Festus Osifo, the incoming government should prioritse employment crisis among others, including economy.

Economic woes

According to him: “The current state of our economy is of great concern to us as we had hoped to see steady growth in our GDP, increased access to employment for our teeming population and diversification of the economy but unfortunately, we are yet to achieve this.

“Poor implementation of both fiscal and monetary policies; policy inconsistencies have continued to militate against our projected growth and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper