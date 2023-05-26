3 corps members to repeat service year





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, said three corps members who absconded from their duty posts would repeat the service year while two others would get an extension.

Speaking at a Passing-Out Parade of 2022 Batch “B” Stream I corps members held in Gombe, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Dawut Jidda, stated that no fewer than 526 passed out in Gombe State.

Jidda said the disciplinary measures for the various offences committed by the concerned corps members were issued after facing the Corps Disciplinary Committee.

He stated that the measures were in line with the NYSC bye-law.

While congratulating the outgoing corps members, the state coordinator advised them to imbibe the culture of starting small, adding that great things often start with little things.

“Use your talents and ingenuity to add value to your life, community and the nation at large.

“The big names we have in the fashion industry, theatre and business world started from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper