Arewa Coalition roots for Igbo Senate President, endorses Osita Izunaso





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups, after a stakeholder meeting to reflect on issues relating to the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th assembly, has realized that zoning the Senate presidency to the South East geo-political zone was an answer to power exclusion and marginalisation.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Muhammad Aminu Abbas,

spokesperson of the Coalition said they were worried that the clamour for separation of power was rooted in the perceived political power exclusion and that the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly released by the national leadership of APC, had allegedly failed to address this agitation from the south-East.

“This formed the nucleus of our deliberations at the emergency meeting. We observed that for political stability and democratic consolidation, APC must take cognisance of the following:.”

“The South-East geo-political zone has two APC governors…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper