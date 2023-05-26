Asiwaju and strategic humility





By Tunji Bello

The title of this short piece is not exactly original. The word “Strategic Humility” was first coined brilliantly and diplomatically deployed by Dr Henry Kissinger, former American Secretary of State, who marked his centenary (100 years) birthday few days ago, in his recent book “LEADERSHIP”.

In that book, Kissinger did an analysis of six heads of state in the 20th century who he considered as great leaders. They are France’s Charles De Gaulle, Germany’s Conrad Adreneur, America’s Richard Nixon, Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher and Egypt’s Anwar Sadat.

I may not necessarily agree with three of Kissinger’s categorization, especially Nixon, Thatcher and Sadat. But that is a topic for another day. What I however find most interesting in the book is his take on Conrad Adreneur, the German post-war Chancellor. He cited Adreneur as a man who eased Germany into the mainstream of world power. It was a remarkable feat by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper