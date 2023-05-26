Buhari directs Osinbajo, all outgoing officials to declare their assets





—Receives Assets Declaration Form from CCB

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all other outgoing officials to declare their assets

The President also received his Declaration of Assets Form from Prof. Isah Mohammed, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The Declaration of Assets Form was presented to the President at the presidential villa, Abuja.

It’s a constitutional requirement for public officeholders to declare their assets before taking office.

Speaking when he received the form, President Buhari said his strict adherence to the constitutional requirement of assets declaration before and after taking office is aimed at strengthening best practices, raising moral standards in Public Service, helping to build integrity and combating corruption.

Consequently, he directed that all outgoing officials, elected and appointed from the Vice President downwards must collect the assets…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper