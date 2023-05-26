Chelsea ready to rival Paris Saint-Germain bid for Manuel Ugarte





Chelsea are not cooling off interest in securing the services of Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

Reports claim that the Blues are ready to match French giants, Paris Saint Germain for the signature of the Uruguayan.

Although the Blues are looking at balancing ther books by reducing their first team squad after a heavy reinforcement in the last two transfer windows, the London-based side would have their eyes on some key areas in the team to add some fresh legs.

It is understood that a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and centre-forward will arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Ugarte is said to be ready to make the switch to Parc des Princes on a five-year contract as the French giants look to make substantial changes to their transfer policy.

The acquisition of a young player with potential would fit their strategy, yet it appears that Chelsea have no intention of allowing PSG to have a free shot at Ugarte.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper