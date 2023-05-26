Ghana Speaker takes over as Gbajabiamila hands over CoSAP leadership





Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament of Ghana on Thursday took over as the Head, of the Conference of Speakers and Head of African Parliaments (CoSAP) from Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila handed over the baton at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the responsibility imposed on parliamentarians across the continent remained an obligation to seek problem-solving partnerships and adopt best practices from each other.

He said as representatives and advocates in national parliaments, the lawmakers could influence national discourse and frame public debates.

“We must use this power to preach the message of African brotherhood and shape the worldview of our various peoples to achieve a common understanding of how deeply connected we all are,” he said

He further said it was in the best interest of Africans to reach for one another in a world that more often than not, would ignore them.

“Through CoSAP,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper