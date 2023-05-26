I ‘ll run zero-corruption tolerance administration – AGF





…As Naiyeju urges FG to confer substantive AGF appointment on retiring Okolieaboh

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria’s first female Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, Friday, assumed office, with a vow to run a zero-corruption tolerance administration.

Receiving the hand-over notes from retiring Ag. AGF Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, at the Treasury House, in Abuja, Dr. Madein who holds a Ph.D. in Management Finance, said that she was determined to raise the bar at the Treasury House, which has recently suffered negative publicity, following the alleged multi-billion Naira fraud against the last substantive AGF, Mr. Ahmed Idris.

“We all know that the Office of the Accountant General has suffered some turmoil in the last one year.

“The out-going Ag. AGF has just mentioned how he was able to stem the tide. I pray to continue from there to ensure that this Treasury House move from strength to strength.

“We will move back to the glorious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper