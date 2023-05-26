May 29: From Eagle Square, I’ll fly straight to Kaduna – Buhari





Says opposition parties created impression that my govt was in a mess

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that immediately he hands over to the next President on May 29, he will take off from the swearing-in venue to Kaduna before proceeding to Daura, his hometown.

He said he has been counting the days and was looking forward to Monday very desperately, adding that he would use the weekend to sign some of the papers so that from Eagles Square he will take off.

President Buhari also said that before the concluded general elections, the opposition political parties had created the impression outside the country that the All Progressives Congress-led administration was going into a mess because it has incompetent leadership

The outgoing President spoke at his Book launch with the title, “A promise kept, a compendium of significant achievements of Muhammadu Buhari Administration 2015-2023,” at the Presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper