Pfizer installs telemedicine system for breast cancer management in Nigeria





By Chioma Obinna

To improve access to quality healthcare for breast cancer patients in Nigeria, Pfizer has installed a Telemedicine Centre at the National Hospital in Abuja. Speaking at the launch, the Medical Director East and West Africa Pfizer, commented: Dr. Kodjo Soroh, saidoncology is a key therapeutic area for Pfizer, and they are relentless in delivering medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives significantly.

“With the paucity of medical professionals because of brain drain, leaving only a few oncologists available to manage patients with breast cancer in Nigeria, the need for telemedicine to provide and support cancer care when distance separates cannot be overemphasised.”

Soroh noted that the gross lack of awareness and access to treatment centres from majority of the patients who are rural dwellers, makes telemedicine innovation a bridge that can close the care gap in education, diagnosis, and management of breast cancer in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper