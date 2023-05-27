Anambra threatens to arrest parents whose children hawk, beg





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State Government threatened weekend that parents and guardians whose wards are caught hawking and begging on the streets stood the risk of arrest and prosecution.

The state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, while speaking during the celebration of this year’s International Day of Families, explained that the action would ensure the survival, proper development and protection of every child in the state.

According to her, the measure would also serve as a deterrent to parents and guardians.

She said, “The rate of hawking and begging on our streets by children and the rate of child sexual abuse, trafficking and maltreatment in the state are alarming.

“The use of children for domestic labour, negligence and maltreatment on the part of parents and guardians contradict the tenets of the Child Rights law.

“The ministry is ready to arrest and prosecute anyone – parents or guardians – who abuse the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper