Former Benue Govs to get N25m every four years as maintenance allowance





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly, Thursday passed into law a bill for the maintenance of former Governors of the state and their Deputies.

The bill was presented on the floor of the House for passage by the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Appointments, Public Service and Pension Matters Mr. Geoffrey Agbatse.

He explained that necessary amendments had been effected on the bill as recommended by the House and urged his colleagues to support the passage of the legislation.

After a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, the Speaker, Mr. Titus Uba who presided over the sitting directed that it should be read for the third time after which it was passed.

The passed bill provides that a former Governor of the state is entitled to a monthly stipend equivalent to the basic salary of a serving governor, same for the former deputy governors.

By the provisions of the law, a former governor and his deputy are entitled to a maintenance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper