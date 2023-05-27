Jagaban O’clock: Bold Steps Tinubu must take to rescue Nigeria





Special Report by Dr Ugoji Egbujo

He said it was his turn. Jagaban will now be tested. At the start of the 4th republic, he had passed the test in Lagos.

While Lagos can pass for a miniature Nigeria, the political temperaments are different. In 2023 Nigeria, teeming with hungry and tempestuous youths and riven by ethnic and religious sentiments, the task will be tricky. But of all the governors of his era, Asiwaju had the best cabinet and was the most innovative.

Though the presidency has come to him when he is much older, it is hoped the wisdom earned by age will offset the shortfall in vigour. He needs to stay on his feet. Unlike Buhari who had the luxury to watch and pray for six months before lifting a finger, Jagaban can’t take an inauguration nap before launching into the deep.

The country is floundering in troubled waters. If Jagaban’s team doesn’t start to take shape by the end of the first week, he would seem unprepared. He can’t afford to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper