LASG alerts public on developers selling properties with fake approvals





The Lagos State Government has alerted the public on the activities of shylock developers displaying fake approvals on project boards.

The state government also advised the public on how to guard against purchase of such properties.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Mr Kehinde Osinaike, signed by Mrs Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, the Director, Public Affairs.

Emdin-Umeh said the general manager uncovered the trend while leading a three-day intensive enforcement programme on non-conforming structures at Banana Island, Lekki, Eti-Osa, Ikoyi and other parts of the state.

Osinaike condemned the common practice of displaying fake Physical Planning Permit Numbers on project boards by some property owners and developers across the state.

The general manager added that they did this in order to divert attention of the authority’s enforcement team from checking the conformity of such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper