Legal practitioners give pass mark to Buhari on judiciary





Some legal practitioners in Ondo State have given pass marks to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the area of judiciary.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure, Mr Moradele Oke said that Nigerians especially stakeholders in judiciary, should be fair to the Buhari-led government for its performance in the sector.

Oke, who said that Nigerian democratic dispensation was still a process with an infusion of certain eccentric elements into the system, said that the outgoing administration should be given a pass mark.

“ I’m giving a pass mark because we can say that to some extent the rule of law is given priority except in one to two issues which people may quickly jump at.

“There is no saint anywhere but we can say that President Buhari has reasonably performed well in the sector.

“ Our judicial process has progressed in term of dispensing rule of law and justice.

“For some years, we have not seen petitions flying around concerning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper