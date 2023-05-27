May 29: Kano Gov-elect, Abba invites Sanusi II to swearing-in





By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has invited the 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II to his swearing-in scheduled for May 29th, 2023.

The invitation letter going viral on social media was dated May 26th and personally signed by the governor-elect.

The letter said the epoch-making event will hold at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata, at 9.00 am.

It read, “As you are aware that the 2023 election into the office of the governor was conducted in Kano State on 18th March 2023, to which by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued with a certificate of return by INEC. It is, therefore, my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing-in ceremony along with my Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

“The epoch-making event will hold at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata, at 9.00 am.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper