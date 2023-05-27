Nigerians applaud, condemn Buhari’s performance in office





Some Nigerians have expressed divergent opinions on the performance of President Muhammad Buhari’s administration in the last eight, with some commending his achievements and others describing some of his policies as disastrous.

The residents of the South-South expressed their feelings on the performance of the outgoing administration in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Rivers, Mrs Adata Bio- Briggs, said in Port Harcourt that Buhari’s administration achieved a lot in deepending the country’s democracy by assenting to the Electoral Bill, 2022.

She said that the signing into law of the electoral bill by the president brought a lot of positive changes to the country’s electoral process.

Bio-Briggs said Buhari recorded a milestone achievement in the contrary’s democratic journey with the passage of the electoral, financial independence of state houses of assembly and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper