North Korea sentences toddler, 2, to life in prison camp after parents found with Bible





A two-year-old in North Korea has been sentenced to life in prison after the toddler’s parents were found with a Bible.

The unnamed tot’s entire family was also jailed under dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime, according to a new International Religious Freedom Report from the US State Department.

And this isn’t the first time religious citizens have been persecuted in the country – one Christian woman and her grandchild were executed by firing squad for their beliefs back in 2011.

Others have been subjected to pigeon torture, which involves having their hands tied behind their backs and their legs tied together before being hung from the ceiling for days on end.

One survivor said: “It was the most painful of all tortures. It was so painful that I felt it was better to die.”

Others were tortured with other methods including sleep deprivation, with one woman in solitary confinement having been driven to suicide in 2020 after prison guards refused to let her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper