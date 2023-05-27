Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to empowering children, youths





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated his commitment to empowering children and youths with requisite skills for a self-reliant future.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration with the theme: “More Money for Primary Education”, held at Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that by so doing, it would help provide a suitable path for them based on their skills and competence.

“The state government will continue to collaborate with the private sector through meaningful partnerships and interventions from all stakeholders to provide children and youth in the State with the wings to fly.

“Also with the environment to develop and the skills to prepare them for a greater tomorrow, while ensuring that no child is left behind.”

The governor also described the theme of the celebration as a call on leaders to provide more money for primary…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper