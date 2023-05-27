U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles set for showdown with Brazil





The Nigerian U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, have completed their relocation from Mendoza to Buenos Aires for their upcoming crucial group stage match against Brazil.

The Flying Eagles’ successful venture in Mendoza saw them clinch victories in their opening two matches of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza provided an exhilarating backdrop for Nigeria’s impressive performances.

In their inaugural match, the Flying Eagles soared to a 2-1 triumph over the Dominican Republic.

They continued their dominance in their subsequent outing, securing a resolute 2-0 win against Italy, courtesy of goals masterfully crafted by Salem Fago and Jude Sunday.

The resounding victories earned Nigeria an unassailable six points, guaranteeing their advancement to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Now, the Flying Eagles will face five-time winners Brazil in their final group encounter.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper