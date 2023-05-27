Understanding why Buhari failed





By Emmanuel Aziken

The unusual turnout of travelers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja yesterday, the last working day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration could be interpreted in various ways by political pundits.

Some could have seen the mass movement through the airport as indicative of the claim that people like Chief Bode George and the former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu were making good the threat to leave Nigeria before the ascent of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president.

Some others could have also seen the exit of Buhari as the end of hope for the country and hence the flood by people to check out through the airports.

However, your correspondent who was travelling through the airport, albeit within the country, saw it as representing the goodwill flowing towards the states as well-wishers of the new governors rushed to partake in the inauguration ceremonies taking place in 29 states across the country on Monday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper