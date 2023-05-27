You took Nigeria from top to bottom, Ortom tells Buhari





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, weekend, said the last eight years would be remembered by all as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

He said it was a period when a country that was flourishing under then-President Goodluck Jonathan was plunged into unimaginable poverty, insecurity, and general maladministration.

He maintained that never in the history of the country did Nigerians witness bad governance like they did in the last eight years.

The Governor who made the assertion during the commissioning of the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, in Makurdi said the President Muhammadu-led administration “took Nigeria from the top to bottom making life miserable for all Nigerians.

“I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time.

“We also know what our exchange…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper