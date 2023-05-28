10th NASS: Oshiomhole Backs Akpabio, Barau for Senate president, deputy





By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown his weight behind former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau for Senate Presidency and Deputy respectively.

Oshiomhole who is the Senator-elect for Edo North on the platform of the APC said on Sunday that he was supporting the party’s National Working Committee’s choices for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy.

It would be recalled that the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the party had endorsed Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as its preferred candidates for the office of the Senate President and Deputy.

Adressing Journalists on Sunday at the campaign office, after a closed door meeting with members of the Stability Group of the 10th Senate in Abuja, the former Governor of Edo State said, ” as a former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper