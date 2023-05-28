Anambra Govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shut down hospitals





Dr Afam Obidike, Anambra State Commissioner for Health during the raid

The Anambra State Government has arrested two fake medical doctors and sealed off their health facilities at Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area and Adazi-Enu in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Afam Obidike, this State’s Commissioner for Health, accompanied by some security operatives and members of the Anambra Joint Enforcement Team (ANJET), raided the areas on Friday night and arrested the suspects.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, the Commissioner identified the suspects as Anayo Okwara, owner of Bright Land Hospital and Maternity Ltd in Alor and Igwe Ogbonna, owner of Favour of God Hospital and Maternity, Adazi-Enu.

He said that the suspects were operating the hospitals illegally in the state.

“Following investigation, it was discovered that Ogbonna is not even a medical doctor and does not have any medical knowledge.

“He also used his hospital as a nursing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper