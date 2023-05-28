Buhari honours Umar Farouq with Commander of the Order of Nigeria award





President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has conferred on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq with the Commander of the Order of the Niger CON award.

This is contained in a statement by the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Umar Farouq is among 75 recipients who received the prestigious National honors.

The CON Award is for her resilience and headlong confrontation of humanitarian crises in the country from August 2019 to May 28th, 2023 including poverty, Covid-19 pandemic, flooding, internal displacements, refugee crisis, youth unemployment, statelessness, fire disasters and Out of School Children challenges.

Earlier in his speech to the nation on Sunday, May 28, 2023, President Buhari stated among his achievements, the empowerment of the poor and vulnerable as well as acquisition of skills by young Nigerian graduates and non- graduates which fell under the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper