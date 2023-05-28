Fixing power will make Nigeria’s industry competitive – Akinwumi Adesina





By Biodun Busari

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina has urged the incoming administration to fix the power sector to make Nigeria’s industry sector competitive.

Adesina said has said fixing power the power will ensure faster growth saying there is no justification for the abysmal power situation in the country.

The AfDB President gave the advice while speaking during a presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Saturday.

He also tasked the government to increase the tax generation in the country and ensure that multinational companies pay appropriate royalties and taxes.

The former Minister of Agriculture, who spoke on the backdrop of the nation’s rising borrowings to meet its financial needs, also advocated that the incoming government should move away from tax exemption to tax redemption.

He also wanted the Nigerian authorities to block tax leakages in revenue collection, even as he noted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper