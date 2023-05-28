Group sets to make Tinubu’s inauguration memorable





By Adeola Badru

A Tinubu support group, ‘Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023’ has lined up a programme of events for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday by its National Director, Media and Publicity, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, and made available to Vanguard, the project is hosting the event at the Millennium Park in Abuja to make the inauguration a memorable one for visitors, guests, participants and well-wishers of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Adebayo who doubles as the Chairman of the Media subcommittee of the event, the unique intention of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 is to accommodate with huge comfort the Abuja guests, visitors, participants and well-wishers who may not have the opportunity to be at the Eagle square.

He said, the event tagged: “Abuja Inauguration Concert & Live View Centre” with them, “Celebrating Uncommon Political Milestone in Nigeria” will kick start by 10:00 am on Monday, May…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper