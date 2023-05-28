I’m leaving Nigeria better than I met it in 2015 – Buhari





By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was confident that he would be leaving his office with Nigeria better in 2023 than he met it in 2015.

Buhari made this known in his farewell nationwide broadcast on Sunday morning.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015. I thank you all. And may God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Buhari said.

He also appreciated millions of Nigerians who prayed and supported him during his illness in the first term of his office.

The President said he is constantly praying for those who helped succeed and Nigeria to thrive in peace.

He said, “I also want to use this opportunity to express my appreciation to a good number of Nigerians who provided their support and encouragement to help me navigate the exciting journey in moving Nigeria forward.

“I cannot and will not forget the millions who prayed for me during my illness in my first term of office. I am…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper