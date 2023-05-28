Kaduna: 24 hours to Buhari’s exit, 15 kidnapped worshippers still in captivity – CAN





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has said that 24 hours to the exit of the Buhari-led Federal Government, 15 kidnapped Kaduna church worshippers were still in captivity.

“CAN is worried, CAN is disturbed. I can say CAN is in the mood of mourning. Insteaad of us to be thinking of what would happen in the next 24 hours, sincerely as an association, we are worried about our people which is the most important thing,” Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Christian of Association Kaduna State Chapter, has said.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, Rev.Hayab said 15 of the kidnapped church worshippers were still in captivity and nobody had even shown concern about how to get them out from the bus.

‘This is 3 Sundays, that is 3 weeks, 21 days with over 40 worshippers that were abducted in Bege Baptist Church Madallah near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,15 of them are still with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper