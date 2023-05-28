Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become Chelsea’s new manager





Mauricio Pochettino has put pen to paper to become Chelsea’s manager next season.

The former Tottenham manager had earlier verbally agreed to take over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and now he signed the dotted lines to make the deal official.

It’s understood that the Argentine gaffer signed a three-year deal after flying to England from Spain to complete the formalities for his new job, according to Daily Mail UK.

The 51-year-old has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Pochettino agreed to take over the side in April, but was to join in the summer with Lampard seeing out the season despite the Blues’ poor form.

It is believed the 51-year-old will seek talks with Lampard before he formally takes on the role at the end of the season, though the managerial duo are yet to have held any planning discussions.

Previous conversations between Pochettino and the Chelsea executives were described as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper