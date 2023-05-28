‘Part of me is leaving too’, Djokovic shocked by Nadal’s retirement plan





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is shocked by the decision of long-time rival, Rafa Nadal to retire in 2024 as it has made him question when to also call it quits on his glittering career.

The 36-year old Serb is in pole position to win his 23rd major title at the French open – the win will make him the outright men’s singles record holder ahead of Rafa Nadal.

Djokovic said: “It made me wonder about my career and how long I might play. When he announced he is going to have his last season, I felt part of me is leaving with him too.”

“That news came as a shock to everybody,” said Djokovic, who equalled Nadal’s 22 major titles by winning the Australian Open in January.

“It made me think about my career. I’m not going to make any announcement today, but reflecting on it, I felt a little bit emotional about what he was saying.”

Rafa Nadal recently announced his withdrawal from the 2023 French Open after suffering a long-term hip injury.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper