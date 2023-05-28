Police nab Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos





By Efe Onodjae

…Caution individuals engaging in subversive activities to desist or face legal consequences

Early this morning, the Lagos State Police Command successfully arrested two Yoruba Nation Agitators. The group, consisting of fifteen individuals, forcefully entered the Alausa Police Division at approximately 05:35 hours, loudly proclaiming, “Yoruba Nation has taken over,” and causing injuries to police officers who tried to disperse them. Two agitators were apprehended, while the remaining members fled the scene due to the swift and coordinated response of the police.

The arrested suspects were found in possession of charms, dangerous weapons, and various offensive insignias associated with the Yoruba Nation Army. Concurrently, another faction of the group attempted to take control of a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State. They claimed to have arrived to officially inform the police about the United Nations’ alleged approval of Yoruba Nation’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper