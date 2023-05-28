Station invasion: Combined security operatives nab suspected ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitators





By Adeola Badru

Combined security operatives have apprehended suspected Yoruba nation agitators over the invasion and hijack of Amuludun FM, a community-based radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan.

The suspected Yoruba nation agitators, according to an eyewithness account, stormed premises of the radio station in the early hours of Sunday as they were reported to be armed with charms, while a live sponsored programme was ongoing.

The combined security operatives, which include the men of the Operation Burst, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Police and others, swung into action and made some arrests.

A member of staff of the station informed our correspondent that the suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms, saying: “That is what we witnessed this morning. They hijacked the station around 6 am. But they had been at the station before that time”

“They came with various forms of charms. They woke our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper