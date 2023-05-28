Surrender Obalende Eid prayer ground to Muslim Community, Buhari orders Dodan Barracks





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Less than 24 hours to the end of his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the control of Obalende Eid Prayer Ground be returned to the Lagos Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.

In giving approval to the report of a Special Committee he set up to investigate and report to him the issues in conflict between the Lagos Muslim Community on one hand and Federal Government Agencies, particularly those stationed at the Dodan Barracks concerning the management and control of the land, President Buhari directed all those government agencies to “recognize and respect the fact that the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground legally belongs to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.”

President Buhari directed that the “desecration of the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground by its profane use as a dump site should stop with immediate effect” and to this effect, the Dodan Barracks authorities should remove all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper